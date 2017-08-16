Home-brewed beer to be sampled at Swine ‘N’ Dine

PAXTON — Those who attend next month’s sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival will have a chance to taste some home-brewed beer.

The city council last Tuesday gave its blessing to Ross Sorensen and Clayton and Dallas Glazik to seek a one-day, special event, home-brew sampling license for the event to be held on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The license is strictly for hobbyists, and home brewers are not allowed to sell their product anyway.

Sorensen grows the hops. The Glaziks, who along with another brother grow wheat and barley, will also purchase one-day dram shop insurance to cover any liability.

The city will act formally on the matter at its Sept. 12 meeting. Aldermen indicated they would probably charge a $25 administration fee. The state license costs $25 and will have to be applied for in person in Springfield.

Mayor Bill Ingold indicated his hope that perhaps the men could someday open a brewery in town. Sorensen is a former city attorney for Paxton and practices law in Paxton. The young Glaziks have been farmers all of their lives.



Fundraisers approved

Also last week, the council approved fundraising efforts for two nonprofit organizations in which they solicit for donations at various intersections in town.

Volunteers from the Paxton Community Nursery School will be out seeking donations from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Knights of Columbus will be collecting donations for its annual Tootsie Roll fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

Bob Loughran of the Knights of Columbus apologized for collecting donations on the day of the Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival. But he said the statewide organization provides insurance that weekend.

Loughran said members of the Knights of Columbus will collect away from the closed intersections in downtown Paxton that day and will station themselves at the Paxton IGA on Pells Street and stroll through the crowd at the Swine ‘N’ Dine event, as well.

Loughran said the Knights of Columbus often collects $2,000 annually during its Tootsie Roll drive and donates the proceeds to the special education program of Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools.

“People are very receptive,” he said.



Other business

Also at last week’s city council meeting:

➜ The council finalized an agreement for a loan to be made to Colmac Coil in Paxton through the city’s revolving loan fund. The loan will help fund about $1.7 million in costs associated with the plant purchasing equipment used in the manufacture of heat exchangers for the refrigeration industry. The loan will be paid back with 1 percent interest over a seven-year period.

➜ The council approved spending up to $35,000 for the removal of some 500,000 gallons of sewer sludge. The sludge will be applied to farm fields after the growing season.

➜ The council approved the final payment — of $155,650 — for the recently completed water tower painting project. Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess said she received a telephone call from someone driving on Interstate 57 who said, “‘I like the paw prints (on the west tower).’”

➜ The council amended an ordinance that sets fees for the impoundment of stray dogs. The fee was raised from $15 to $25, aligning it with what Ford County charges.

➜ The council approved its continued membership in the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association. That is a bookkeeping matter done every year, City Attorney Marc Miller said.

➜ The council learned that a $500 donation from E.On Climate & Renewables had been made to the Paxton Emergency Response Service. E.On owns the wind farm bordering the city to the north and east.

➜ Ingold said construction continues on the 41-room hotel on the city’s west side. The hotel’s indoor swimming pool is being finished, and the sewer will soon be connected. Ingold said hotel officials are planning a “soft” opening on Friday, Sept. 22.

➜ Boy Scout Angel Narva asked for permission to build a pavilion at Howard Thomas Park for a project he wants to undertake in order to earn his Eagle Scout badge. Narva will get together with Mark LeClair, the city’s director of public works, to iron out the project’s details.